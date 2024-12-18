The Lottery Winners will perform a free gig at the Reverend and The Makers’ pop up shop in Meadowhall tonight - raising money for Samaritans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indie pop band The Lottery Winners are best known for their latest number one album, Anxiety Replacement Therapy, which features collaborations with Boy George, Shaun Ryder and Frank Turner.

Lottery Winners | Submit

They recently performed at Glastonbury and Kendal Calling and will be performing their new single You Again for the very first time today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pop-up shop, organised by Reverend and The Makers, is running throughout the week and combines live music, exclusive merchandise and ticket giveaways for next summer’s Rock N Roll Circus festival.

Both Reverend and The Makers and The Lottery Winners will be part of an exciting line-up at Rock N Roll Circus next summer, taking place at Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl.

Festival organiser Ali O’Reilly said: “Having The Lottery Winners join the Reverend and The Makers’ pop-up shop is a fantastic addition to an already brilliant initiative.

“It’s great to see the music community coming together to support such a vital cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Next summer at Rock N Roll Circus, both bands will light up Sheffield with incredible live sets—this is just a taster of what’s to come!”

Jon McClure of Reverend and The Makers said: “The Lottery Winners are smashing it right now, and we’re buzzing to have them perform at the pop-up shop.

“It’s about raising money for the Samaritans, spreading some joy, and celebrating the power of music to bring people together.”

Samaritans provide support for people experiencing emotional distress, particularly during the Christmas season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reverend and The Makers’ initiative, which also includes proceeds from their new Christmas single Late Night Phone Call, ensures that support continues for those who need it most.

Speaking about their new single, Jon McClure said: “Late Night Phone Call is a weird one in that it isn’t a Christmas song and doesn’t really have a chorus, yet it totally felt like a Christmas pop song from the very beginning.

“It’s also based loosely on a true story where I went out and had a gallon of Guinness and rang my wife Laura up on the way home drunkenly telling her that I love her.

“As you can see in the video, she wasn’t initially too impressed given the hour but obviously I won her round with a bit of the old Northern charm and apple crumble. My mum and friends all cried when they heard the song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My dad was a big fan of it before he passed away so there’s a lot of emotion wrapped up in it too as it’s our first Christmas without him.”

Since 2020 McClure has been offering private one-on-one online shows on Christmas Day for fans spending the day alone.

He said: “I wanted to get Samaritans involved as people being alone and in a bad place at Christmas time is something that has always really bothered me.

“Every year on Christmas day, I Zoom a bunch of people who are alone and struggling and play them a song to cheer them up a little.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I kind of thought we could go one step further with that this year and direct them towards a charity that is there to help with this. Times are tough for a lot of people and it’s not hard as an artist to help people in this way.”

The Lottery Winners will perform at 8pm at Meadowhall Shopping Centre today (December 18).

For more information about the Reverend and The Makers pop-up shop or to purchase tickets for Rock N Roll Circus 2025, visit www.rocknrollcircus.co.uk