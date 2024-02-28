Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Limit ran for 13 years at 72-80 West Street. Opening as a punk/alternative club in 1978, it staged some of the earliest gigs for Sheffield bands spanning Def Leppard to the Human League. Everyone from U2 to the Specials performed at the club and it played a key role in the rise of Sheffield’s electro movement in the early 1980s.

Now Rick Bailey, owner of West Street’s nearby Fire Pit, is set to honour the legacy of the legendary venue by opening The New Limit.

His underground venue – situated directly under Fire Pit at 138 West Street - will have club nights dedicated to the alternative/rock scene once pioneered by the original Limit venue together with live gigs, comedy nights and will be available for private hire.

Rick Bailey will also be calling on advice from his father Dez Bailey – one half of the legendary Bailey Brothers that used to DJ at the original Limit.

One addition The New Limit Club will definitely have over the original will be quality catering – a South African-inspired BBQ menu will be on offer.

Rick Bailey said: "My dad ensured rock music was always a big part of my upbringing and having a business on West Street ensured stories of The Limit were never in short supply. So I decided to put the two things together and launch The New Limit Club.

