Jeff Smith MP is the latest name to throw their support behind the iconic Sheffield venue’s campaign not to get evicted in March 2023.

The Shadow Minister for DCMS – who reportedly used to DJ at the club before he was elected – is meeting the managing team and their supporters at the venue at 1pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Leadmill in Sheffield.

It comes after the venue’s landlord, The Electric Group, served the current management team notice last month, with a plan to take over running it next year and invest £1m to preserve the building as a music venue.

In response, the tenants have launched a campaign to ‘save’ the Leadmill and keep them from being evicted.

Speaking with The Star, The Leadmill’s general manager, Ian Lawlor, said it was the group’s intention to take everything “from the fixtures to the doors” when they go and leave the venue “a derelict flour mill.”

Key names from across the music and entertainment industry have thrown their support behind the venue.

The campaign has also seen posters and billboards go up across Sheffield calling on residents to sign a Government petition to ‘save the Leadmill’.

The petition is calling for No 10 to unilaterally suspend Section 25 of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 – which, broadly, covers how landlords can terminate a tenancy by serving a notice.