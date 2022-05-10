Acts such as Ultrabeat and Karen Parry performed live to a sold out crowd at the Leadmill on May 4.

It was a chance for clubbers from the late 90s and 00s to relive some glory days of Sheffield clubbing in the spirit of the long-gone Kingdom and Pulse & Vogue days.

The Sheffield Clubbers Renuion event was first put together by chance by Martin and Paula Wright through the first lockdown in 2020.

Martin, who was resident DJ at both Pulse And Kingdom over a nine year period, started doing DJ sets from his kitchen on Facebook during the first lockdown.

It grew so popular they decided to gamble their savings and put on a reunion party at The Leadmill last August, which sold out.

Martin said: “The support we have received for these reunion events has been incredible.

“Both events have sold out in quick time and it gives the opportunity for these clubbers to relive the best days of their lives from 20 years ago.

“There is old skool festivals up and down the country, but there isn't a dedicated club event just for these people in Sheffield.

“The average age of our market is 40 with our oldest clubber being 59.

“They feel safe and comfortable in an environment surrounded by people their age dancing to the music they love from 20 years ago, which sadly does not get played enough.”

The next event on October 29 is The Halloween Ball where these old skool clubbers have the chance to dress up if they prefer and show off their Halloween costumes.

Paula said: “The messages we have received since doing these events has brought us close to tears.”

The Halloween event is expected to sell out once again and tickets can be purchased at Skiddle.

There is also a dedicated Pre Party and a decorated Halloween bus running to the Leadmill provided by First Bus.

For more information and all 500 photos from last weekend’s event, visit the Sheffield Clubbers Reunion Facebook Page.

