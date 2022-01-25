The Leadmill: New Sheffield music trails launching thanks to funding boost

The Off the Shelf literary festival is one of the events to benefit

The government funding has been given in recognition of the value the cultural industry has to the local economy and the key role the sector will play in recovery and renewal, by creating jobs, enriching the lives of local people and reinforcing South Yorkshire’s reputation as a tourism destination.

In total £280,000 has been allocated to Sheffield, with £120,000 to help 75 creatives who will be supported directly along with five organisations working on collaborative projects.

The remaining £160,000 has been divided equally between the four art forms of film, performing arts, live music and writing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leadmill nightclub will run a project involving multiple grassroots, independent music venues to programme a series of free and diverse music trails for the public.

In total 19 venues will be part of ‘Sheffield Winter Music Trails’, a replica of the hugely popular ‘Sheffield Music Trails’ that were carried out in 2021.

At Sensoria Music and Film Festival, an open call of small grants will be announced for film productions and events.

In performing arts, Theatre Deli will enable £20,000 to be given out in grants of up to £4,000 to Sheffield-based performance companies and artists hit hard by lockdown and restrictions, as well as local businesses that support them.

A film exhibition from Sensoria festival - image by Laura Merrill

And at the Off the Shelf Festival of Words, through a steering group including And Other Stories and The Poetry Business, the fund will support writers and poets who are seeking to develop their creative practice, to support diverse artists.

Coun Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield Council’s executive member for culture, said: “I welcome this opportunity both to support creative freelancers in Sheffield who underpin the sector, and to build on some of the many strengths of the city’s cultural and creative industries.

"We want Sheffield’s creative businesses and freelancers to recover and thrive after the difficulties brought about by Covid, and as the challenges continue, this much needed funding will support that recovery. Our diverse and eclectic sector make us proud of our city and have such an important role in our future."

Last year, a University of Sheffield study showed the sector in South Yorkshire was one of the most affected by Covid-19 across the UK.