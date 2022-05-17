The Leadmill: Jeremy Corbyn backs fight to save Sheffield venue and says 'get behind it'

The club is locked in a battle with its landlords, who it says have threatened staff with eviction.

A host of stars from the world of music have backed a campaign to save the venue while thousands have signed petitions.

Electric Group, the company who bought the freehold for the site in March 2017 and the venue’s bosses have said they plan to keep the building as a music venue.

Jeremy Corbyn is backing the campaign to save the Leadmill.

In a new video, Mr Corbyn who filmed the clip during a recent visit to The Leadmill, issued a plea to save the “fantastic music venue”.

“I’m here in The Leadmill in Sheffield, founded in the 1980s,” he said.

“Fantastic music venue. Fantastic place for poetry… entertainment, education, activation, everything,” he began. “Giving people a place to meet, a place to come together in a fantastic musical event and atmosphere.”

He continued: “And it’s now threatened with closure next year. But none of us want it closed. So, sign the petition. Get behind it, get yourself active and save The Leadmill!”

He also shared a photo of himself holding a “#WeCantLoseLeadmill” poster outside the venue, with the caption: “The @Leadmill music venue in Sheffield is a different class, but is under threat from closure. Join the campaign to save this iconic part of the city’s music heritage.”