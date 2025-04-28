Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have embarked on a 125-mile walk to Watford - to raise funds for a children’s medical charity.

Nick Buckley, whose daughter Harper underwent open heart surgery at the age of six months last summer, credits the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund with supporting his family through the stress of the operation.

He said: “They provided loads for us, they really helped us out, and that’s why I wanted to do something to thank them.”

Now he’s set off on a hike, surrounded by a crowd of friends and supporters, to raise money in their name.

Harper underwent heart surgery (Photo: JustGiving)

He surpassed his initial target, of £1,250, and is currently on track to raise £3,401 from supporters.

“One in 125 babies are born with a congenital heart defect. So I’m going to walk 125 miles, which roughly leads me into Watford,” Mr Buckley said.

Around 1,000 newborns leave UK hospitals each year with undetected congenital heart disease (CHD), and over 300 infants die from conditions like these, according to Tiny Tickers, a paediatric heart research charity.

Harper’s condition was misdiagnosed at birth, and Mr Buckley said: “It was very hard to understand at first, if you know what I mean.”

They are on their way to Watford

He believes the families and relatives of children with CHD “100%” deserve more mental health support from the medical sector - but still praises the Sheffield Children’s Hospital, the Leeds General Infirmary, and their staff for their work.

Along the way, Mr Buckley spoke of the “overwhelming” assistance he’s received from friends and supporters, including people who have taken time off work to join him.

He said, “I’ve got a big group of 18 mates who surprised me yesterday (Sunday),” and was accompanied by seven other walkers today (Monday).

A Sheffield Wednesday supporter, Mr Buckely is set to arrive in Watford just in time for their game against Watford F.C. on May 3, and has a free box for him and his family waiting for him, courtesy of Vicarage Road.

Speaking of the hike itself, he said “It’s been going well so far - just a couple of blisters!”

To donate, visit Nick’s online fundraising page.