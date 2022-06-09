The Great Sex Experiment: TV company seeks Sheffield participants for new series of X-rated Channel 4 show

Producers of an X-rated TV show are looking for participants from Sheffield for the second series.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 2:20 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 2:20 pm

Channel 4’s new hit show ‘Open House; The Great Sex Experiment’ is coming back for a second series and is looking for participants from Sheffield to take part.

The social experiment series, where committed couples visit a luxury mansion to road test whether or not opening up their relationship to new sexual partners will work for them, has sparked a lot of discussions about the pros and cons of monogamy.

If you are in a relationship and interested in the idea of being able to explore the possibility of having sex with other people in a safe and controlled environment with the support of experts like Dr Lori, you can get in touch here.

Or if you are a sexually liberated single person who believes people shouldn’t be shackled by only being with one sexual partner, you can apply to be one of the retreat's single residents.

All episodes are available to view on All 4.

Firecracker Films produced the first six-part series, which was broadcast on Friday nights after Gogglebox.

It has now been recommissioned by Channel 4 to make a bigger second series.

