Channel 4’s new hit show ‘Open House; The Great Sex Experiment’ is coming back for a second series and is looking for participants from Sheffield to take part.
The social experiment series, where committed couples visit a luxury mansion to road test whether or not opening up their relationship to new sexual partners will work for them, has sparked a lot of discussions about the pros and cons of monogamy.
If you are in a relationship and interested in the idea of being able to explore the possibility of having sex with other people in a safe and controlled environment with the support of experts like Dr Lori, you can get in touch here.
Or if you are a sexually liberated single person who believes people shouldn’t be shackled by only being with one sexual partner, you can apply to be one of the retreat's single residents.