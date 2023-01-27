There are billionaires and millionaires in and around South Yorkshire who are among the super-rich. Some have a long legacy while others are new entrepreneurs.

The Sunday Times compiles a list every year of the richest people in the country. We are still waiting for the 2023 list, but we have listed the top people in terms of wealth with links in and around the Sheffield area in 2022.

There are multiple billionaires among the richest in South Yorkshire. Some of them have a long legacy while others are new entrepreneurs who have made it big. However, the richest person in the South Yorkshire is ranked 74th across the country - so none of our local billionaires made it into the UK top 10.

The people topping the Sunday Times Rich List for the whole of the UK are Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family who have a net worth of £28.472bn.

They run the Hinduja Group which is an Indian transnational conglomerate that deals in automotive, oil and specialty chemicals, banking and finance, IT and ITeS, cyber security, healthcare, trading, infrastructure project development, media and entertainment, power, and real estate.

The second richest in the country are Sir James Dyson and family - who are worth £23bn. Sir James is a British inventor, industrial designer, farmer, and billionaire entrepreneur who founded Dyson Ltd.

Here are the richest people in and around South Yorkshire, according to the Sunday Times:

Andy Currie (82 nationally)

Some of the Sheffield region’s richest people saw their wealth grow by millions in the last year, it has been revealed today. Lord Kirkham's weath was unchanged. Picture by Simon Hulme

Topping the South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire list this year was one of chemicals and energy giant Ineos’s co-founders, Andy Currie, originally from Doncaster. He is now worth £2.118 billion according to the Sunday Times list, with his fortune having fallen from 74th on the list to 82nd, after a drop of £102million in his total wealth.

Lord Kirkham (158)

Lord Kirkham, also from Doncaster, who made a fortune from the furniture industry after setting up DFS, also appears in the list. Although he sold the company, he is now a billionaire.

The Sunday Times list values him at £1.14bn made from furniture and investments, and ranks him 158th on its list of the richest 250 people in the UK, a drop from 152nd in 2021.

Some of the Sheffield region’s richest people saw their wealth grow by millions in the last year, it has been revealed today. Chatsworth House. Photo by Scott Merrylees.

The Duke of Devonshire (191)

Appearing next on the list from this region is The Duke of Devonshire – best known as the owner of the Chatsworth stately home just a few miles outside Sheffield in North Derbyshire.

Peregrine Cavendish, 12th Duke of Devonshire, is rated as worth £900m is this year’s list, which represents a £5million increase on 2021,

His fortune comes from land and art, with the Duke having a major art collection which includes work by iconic figures in the world of art such as da Vinci and Rembrandt.

Some of the Sheffield region’s richest people saw their wealth grow by millions in the last year, it has been revealed today. Paul Sykes made his fortune developing Meadowhall.. Picture Scott Merrylees

But his position in the rich list dropped slightly this year, from 182 in 2021 to 191 this year.

Paul Sykes, the man who built Meadowhall, saw his wealth increase by the same amount as the duke, with his fortune rising to £775. It places him 212th in the list, a rise of two places from last year’s 214th position.

His wealth comes from property.

Carol Healey and family (218)

Carol Healey, the widow of Eddie Healey, the Yorkshire businessman best known for founding Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre, was valued in the list at £750 million Eddie died at the age of 83 in 2001. Her wealth comes from property. Mr Healey was the man who worked with Mr Sykes to convert a derelict former industrial site into what was Britain’s largest shopping mall.

Some of the Sheffield region’s richest people saw their wealth grow by millions in the last year, it has been revealed today. Paul Sykes saw his wealth rise

