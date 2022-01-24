The second HMS Sheffield was hit by an Exocet missile during the Falklands War on May 4, 1982, killing 20 crew members.

The new memorial, honouring those killed on that fateful day and everyone else who served on that destroyer and the two other ships to bear the name, is due to be unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire exactly 40 years to the date of the tragedy.

The HMS Sheffield Association has released these images showing how the statue, which is modelled on the bow of a warship ploughing through choppy waters, will stand around 1.4 metres tall and be made from highly polished Sheffield steel, will look.

A model showing how the new HMS Sheffield memorial will look, and (right) the HMS Sheffield destroyer before it was hit and sunk during the Falklands War

It is still raising funds for the memorial, which has been designed by the artist Peter Naylor, but is confident it will reach its £15,000 target, with any money left over being split between the National Memorial Arboretum and The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

A dedication service for the memorial is due to be held on May 4, 2022, three days after veterans gather on Sunday, May 1 to pay their respects during the annual memorial at Sheffield Cathedral to the HMS Sheffield crew members who were killed.

“We’re really pleased with the design, which is going to stand out very well and will be a fitting way to recognise and celebrate the 65 years of service of all those who had served in the three warships of that name, and their lives lived, and to remember the tragic loss of the 20 souls in the destroyer during the Falklands Conflict,” said Mr Galway.

The HMS Sheffield Association has invited Penny Salt, the widow of Captain Sam Salt, the commanding officer of the HMS Sheffield destroyer which was sunk, to unveil the memorial.

She will anoint the statue, set to stand in the South Atlantic Memorial Garden, with sea water brought from the South Atlantic.

The Falklands War began on April 2, 1982, when Argentinian forces invaded the British overseas territory of the Falkland Islands, and lasted for 74 days before Argentina surrendered on June 14.

Events commemorating the 40th anniversary of the conflict, in which 255 British troops and 649 from Argentina died, along with three civilian Falkland Islanders, are planned across the Britain and in the Falklands, where Margaret Thatcher Day is celebrated on January 10 each year.

On June 14, a special commemoration will take place at the National Memorial Arboretum for up to 10,000 people, mainly focused on veterans and their families.

Veterans will be formally presented with the Freedom of the Falkland Islands by a link to Stanley during the ceremony.

It was announced in 2018 that one of the Royal Navy’s new submarine hunters would become the fourth HMS Sheffield, following the the Second World War cruiser, the Type 42 destroyer which was sunk, and the Type 22 frigate which succeeded it.

Construction of the fourth HMS Sheffield has yet to begin, with the first of the new £3.7bn fleet of eight Type 26 frigates not due to enter service until the mid-2020s.