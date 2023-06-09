A cafe set within the grounds of Sheffield’s popular 19-acre Botanical Gardens is reopening with new operators after over 12 months.

The old Curator’s House, nestled in the green foliage of Sheffield Botanical Gardens, beside the Clarkehouse Road entrance, officially reopens today, Friday, June 9.

The Curator's House Cafe Bistro opened in 2013 and closed last year, leaving Sheffield City Council eager to find new owners to take over the lease.

In a Facebook post in March, Joni revealed it had signed the lease. The announcement said: “We are super excited to announce that we will be opening our third Joni at Sheffield Botanical Gardens.

“You can expect our signature breakfast, brunch, lunch, coffee & bakes but with the most gorgeous backdrop imaginable! We can't wait to bring you spritz brunches and sunset tapas overlooking the gardens.”

Joni currently runs two other venues in the city, on Langsett Road, Oughtibridge, and Abbeydale Road South, Beauchief. Both of the venues have an average rating of 4.7 stars according to reviews on Google, and the new menu, which can be tried at the Botanical Gardens, could be why.

The venue, which will be open seven days a week from 8.30am to 5pm on weekdays and 9am to 6pm on weekends, will serve a menu for breakfast, brunch and lunch, and has secured an alcohol license for an additional treat. From traditional Eggs Benedict (£11.45) to Belgian Waffles (£10.95), there’s plenty to choose from all at reasonable prices.

Molly Hunter will be the general manager of the new site, helped by a team of 11 staff in both front of house and in the kitchen.

Charlotte Allinson, general manager of the Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet site, has worked for the firm for nine months. The 30-year-old said: “It feels incredible to be opening this site – we’ll never get bored of the views here. It’s so nice and refreshing to be working for a company that’s expanding. We hope that everyone enjoys it as much as we do.”

To view the menu and book a table, click here. In the meantime, check out our photos below.

