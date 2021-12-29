The Crucible Theatre cancels performances dues to "cases of Covid in the company"

The Crucible has cancelled the remaining seven performances of The Pixie and the Pudding.

The Pixie and the Pudding, a family show slated to run at The Crucible until January 2 had all remaining performances cancelled today (December 29) after one of the cast members caught Covid-19.

The Crucible announced the cancellation in a Twitter post, stating: “Sadly we have had to cancel the remaining performances of The Pixie and the Pudding due to cases of Covid in the company. Our priority is to keep everyone safe. We are sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment caused and thank everyone for their patience and support.

"All ticket bookers will be contacted with information about their booking.”

The performance, aimed at children aged 4-11, told the story of a father and daughter who move from a big city to a farm, where everything seems to go wrong. The last seven performances of the show, due to be performed between December 30 – January 2 have been cancelled.