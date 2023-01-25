Tributes have been paid to the landlord of a popular Sheffield pub whose death has ‘left a huge hole in everyone’s heart’.

Adrian Keogh, affectionately known as ‘Canadrian’, ran The Clubhouse sports bar on London Road, just outside the city centre. He tragically died in December, aged just 50, after suffering a heart attack on his way home from the pub.

Paying tribute, The Clubhouse said: “Adrian has put so much love and work into The Clubhouse since he took it on, and we have so much to thank him for. We intend to keep everything running and make sure his legacy lives on.”

The existing general manager Sophie Bailey, and Niall Gordon, a good friend of Adrian’s, have taken over the lease and management of The Clubhouse following his death. They said: “Whilst Adrian has left a huge hole in everyone's heart, The Clubhouse as a venue must continue for old and new customers alike, providing the same great ethos and welcoming space that Adrian worked so hard to build, as a staple of the London Road bar scene.”

Adrian Keogh, the former landlord of The Clubhouse sports bar on London Road, Sheffield, tragically died aged 50 after suffering a heart attack. Tributes have poured in and the duo replacing him have vowed to continue his legacy at the popular pub

Tributes poured in following Adrian's death, with one person writing: “Best pub owner in Sheffield RIP. Me and all my friends will miss you mate.” Another person commented: “What a brilliant guy. Loved listening to him and his stories. Very interesting man.” A third person said: “Was only with him few weeks ago, he was full of life talking about loving a proper Napoli pizza. Fantastic bloke and will be missed.”

Others described him as a ‘genuinely nice bloke’, a ‘phenomenon’ and a ‘top man’ who they said would be ‘sorely missed’. “Big hearted but sadly it gave in,” added one well-wisher.

Sheffield Ice Tigers described Adrian as one of the ice hockey club’s biggest supporters. It added: “Adrian was a good friend to some of the players and always accommodated us at The Clubhouse Sheffield, whether it was the club’s presentation evening, the Christmas social or, of course, the draft party. He helped us out financially after we returned to the ice from Covid lockdowns by sponsoring our jerseys and supplying the man of the match beers. He will be greatly missed by all who new him. We took to the ice on what would have been his 51st birthday to raise a beer to him.”

The Clubhouse said it was in safe hands, with Sophie having worked in the Sheffield hospitality industry for the last 15 years, holding senior positions at licensed venues across the city, and Niall working in the events industry, running a company over the last decade which was involved with a wide range of sporting and music events. Responding to the announcement, one person wrote: “Keep his memory going and do as you’ve always done. Great pub.”

Adrian Keogh, who was landlord of The Clubhouse on London Road, Sheffield, died shortly before Christmas, aged just 50, after suffering a heart attack on his way home from the pub. Tributes have poured in and his successors at the popular sports bar have vowed to continue his legacy. Photo: Google

The pub assured regulars it would be ‘business as normal’, with Sheffield United matches still being catered for and the ‘infamous’ pork sandwiches being served up, though it said there would be ‘some small changes’. The upstairs bar area would be relaunched for private hire events, they said. It would be called The Hermitage Lounge, in a nod to the pub's original name, they added, with the bar itself to be known as Adrian’s Bar in memory of the dearly departed former landlord.

The kitchen has just been relaunched too, following a renovation, with a new menu including some of the old favourites and an ‘extensive’ vegan offering, while customers will soon be able to order food and drinks for delivery to their home via UberEats. Each Wednesday, the Wing Kings, founded by ex-NBA player Olu Babalola, will take over the kitchen and offer a ‘bottomless soul food inspired menu’.

Customers can get 20 per cent off all food until the end of January 2023 by quoting discount code ‘Club23’ at the tills, though the discount does not apply to match-day sandwiches or Wing Kings food.

One of the items on the new menu at The Clubhouse sports bar on London Road, Sheffield, where the new team have vowed to continue the legacy of former landlord Adrian Keogh, following his sudden death