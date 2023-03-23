The Care Workers’ Charity has been adopted as the official sponsor of the World Seniors Snooker Tour in Sheffield.

The Crucible Theatre, on Norfolk Street, Sheffield, which apart from hosting amazing drama it is also the home of The World Snooker Championships.

Snooker legends such as Jimmy ‘The Whirlwind’ White, King of the Crucible Stephen Hendry, and 1986 World Professional Champion Joe Johnson will battle it out with 12 other players over five days of top-class snooker action on the tour coming to the Steel City.

Karolina Gerlich, chief executive officer of The Care Workers’ Charity said: “We are beyond delighted to be asked to partner and support the World Seniors Snooker Tour.

“I am grateful to be able to offer care workers and their clients an opportunity to experience a rare treat at the Crucible Theatre, to enjoy good company and watch some superstars demonstrate their magic.”

This new partnership will see The Care Workers’ Charity adopted as the official charity of World Seniors Snooker not only during the Championship event in May, but throughout the tour.

The World Seniors Snooker Tour gives opportunities for legends and players to meet and compete in a sport that is enjoyed by multiple generations and has been associated with improving older people’s wellbeing.

Jason Francis, chairman of World Seniors Snooker, said: “We are delighted to announce the Care Workers Charity as our official partner for this year.

“Working with CWC means we can give their care workers and clients a chance to actually come to the Crucible in May to not only see some snooker on the table but also meet and network off it.”

The charity supports care workers in the UK by providing financial and mental health support, signposting to resources, and advocating on their behalf for improved pay and conditions.

