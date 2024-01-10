The magic of ballet and one of the world’s best-loved musical masterpieces come together as Sheffield’s Brigantes Orchestra goes into 2024 with more great music to get audiences dancing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Brigantes, conducted by music director Quentin Clare, is the city’s own professional orchestra and has been performing to critical acclaim at venues across the region since 2019.

Its 2023/24 season at Sheffield Cathedral continues on Saturday March 2 at 7.30pm with Apotheosis of the Dance, a programme of buoyant, energetic music full of joy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The double bill features Stravinsky's complete ballet score for Pulcinella, the 1920 work commissioned by Sergei Diaghilev for the celebrated Ballets Russes and famous at its premiere for the sets and costumes designed by a young Pablo Picasso.

Quentin Clare conducts the Brigantes Orchestra - picture by Eduardus Lee

Also on the programme is Beethoven’s legendary Symphony No 7 in A, with its celebrated second movement that has become a cinema favourite, featuring in everything from Oscar-winner The King’s Speech to Sean Connery sci-fi epic Zardoz.

“This is a programme which brings together the familiar and perhaps not so familiar,” said Quentin.

“Stravinsky’s music borrows from loads of baroque composers including Pergolesi, and reimagines their music for the 20th Century while Pulcinella is a kind of Masked Dancer from 100 years ago!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Almost everybody, of course, will recognise Beethoven’s Seventh and its beautiful second movement in particular.

“But the rest of the symphony is one of his most energetic and exciting.

“Wagner described the piece as the apotheosis of the dance and with its bouncing rhythms and relentless energy, you can certainly hear why!”