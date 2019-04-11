The ‘big sparkly’ Sheffield event that’s fighting hard against cancer 

A group of campaigning Sheffield mums have raised more than £22,500 for two of the city’s top charities.

Sheffield Mums Against Cancer hosted its Big Sparkly Fundraiser recently at the St Paul’s Mercure Hotel, in support of both St Luke’s Hospice and Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Guests at the annual event – the highlight of the group’s calendar - enjoyed dinner, a raffle, a silent auction and a live auction, which all contributed to the staggering final figure.

Sheffield Mums Against Cancer is headed up by Sheffield woman Ceri Rogers and her friends, who decided to join forces to fight back against cancer, having been personally affected by the disease in one way or another. In the past nine years, the group has raised over £100,000 for local cancer charities.

Ceri said: “As I get older, so many people around me are being touched by cancer, whether watching someone they love suffer or living with cancer themselves.

“Motivated to make a difference and play our part in fight against Cancer, Sheffield Mums Against Cancer’s primary goal is to raise much needed funds for Sheffield-based cancer charities.

“With the newest statistics showing that one in three people are being diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, it’s now touching more of us than ever before. At SMAC, we decided to fight back. Our primary goal is to raise much needed fund for Sheffield-based cancer charities, and this year we have chosen St Luke’s and Weston Park Hospital.

“We would like to thank everyone involved in our Big Sparkly Fundraiser; all who donated, bought tickets, and gave up their time as well as their hard earned money for two tremendously worthy causes. Each year, we humble mums are blown away by people’s kindness and generosity.”

“This is a truly extraordinary achievement,” said St Luke’s senior fundraising manager, Megan Senior.

“The difference that SMAC makes to St Luke’s is transformational. Ceri and her tireless group of friends are an outstanding example of fundraising at its finest.”

The group’s next event will be a golf dayat Dore and Totley Golf Club, on July 12.

Visit Sheffield Mums Against Cancer’s Facebook page for more details on the group, and its upcoming events.