The Big Interview in Sheffield - latest episode features expert on the Japanese art of bonsai
The Star has launched a brand new podcast featuring interviews with famous and not-so famous South Yorkshire people who are making a difference in Sheffield and beyond.
As part of The Big Interview podcast we want to shine a spotlight on those whose efforts make this part of the world the best place to live and work in.
The latest episode features an interview with John Hanby, who has perfected the Japanese art of growing trees in miniature.
He tells Rob Hollingworth how his unique skills took him on to big things.
This included delivering talks in Australia and New Zealand alongside a show at Don Valley Stadium in the 1990s which drew 1,000 enthusiasts.
