The Big Interview - a new podcast in Sheffield
The Star is launching a brand new podcast featuring interviews with famous and not-so famous South Yorkshire people who are making a difference in Sheffield and beyond.
As part of The Big Interview podcast we want to shine a spotlight on those whose efforts make this part of the world the best place to live and work in.
The first episode features Natalie Doherty, director of quality, curriculum and innovation, at The Source skills academy in Sheffield.
She tells Rob Hollingworth about the traineeship programme, which has been successfully re-setting the futures of jobless 16-18s for over four years.
Over 18 weeks, its tutors help students prepare for work, building confidence, improving Maths and English skills, helping them gain qualifications and a professional attitude.
You can watch and listen to the podcast on The Star’s Dailymotion channel here