The Big Interview - a new podcast in Sheffield

As part of The Big Interview podcast we want to shine a spotlight on those whose efforts make this part of the world the best place to live and work in.

The first episode features Natalie Doherty, director of quality, curriculum and innovation, at The Source skills academy in Sheffield.

She tells Rob Hollingworth about the traineeship programme, which has been successfully re-setting the futures of jobless 16-18s for over four years.

The Star has launched a new podcast called The Big Interview.

Over 18 weeks, its tutors help students prepare for work, building confidence, improving Maths and English skills, helping them gain qualifications and a professional attitude.

