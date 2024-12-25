We asked our readers to share their views, and a number of them have told us what they thought was the best thing to happen in the city.

Some of the responses were more expected than others - and at least one was a divisive suggestion that also attracted criticism as well.

But here are some of the suggestions that we received for the best things to happen in Sheffield during 2024.

Take a look at the gallery below.

Best things to happen in Sheffield, 2024 We asked readers what they thought the best thing was that happened in 2024. Here are some of their suggestions.

John Burkhill Andrea Karen Edge said: "John 'The Man with the Pram' Burkhill getting freedom of the city." John Burkhill has raised more than £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his daughter, Karen, and wife, June. This year he received the honour of the Freedom of the City of Sheffield,

Anti racism rallies Rena Hobden said: "The fascists not being welcome during the...riots." Riots took place near Rotherham over immigration. But in Sheffield, campaigners opposing the riots and supporting migrants took to the streets. The picture shows campaigners on Glossop Road who took to the streets in opposition to riots over immigration.