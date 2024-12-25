The best things to happen in Sheffield in 2024 according to Star readers

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 25th Dec 2024, 06:02 GMT

The year of 2024 is nearly over. But what were the highlights?

We asked our readers to share their views, and a number of them have told us what they thought was the best thing to happen in the city.

Some of the responses were more expected than others - and at least one was a divisive suggestion that also attracted criticism as well.

But here are some of the suggestions that we received for the best things to happen in Sheffield during 2024.

We asked readers what they thought the best thing was that happened in 2024. Here are some of their suggestions. Picture by Gerard Binks

Andrea Karen Edge said: "John 'The Man with the Pram' Burkhill getting freedom of the city." John Burkhill has raised more than £1m for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his daughter, Karen, and wife, June. This year he received the honour of the Freedom of the City of Sheffield, Photo: Dean Atkins

Rena Hobden said: "The fascists not being welcome during the...riots." Riots took place near Rotherham over immigration. But in Sheffield, campaigners opposing the riots and supporting migrants took to the streets. The picture shows campaigners on Glossop Road who took to the streets in opposition to riots over immigration.

Quentin Holroyd-Doveton said: "Cud gig at the Leadmill." Cud are a Yorkshire Indie band who were well known in the 1980s and 90s.

