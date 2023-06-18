We asked Star readers to tell us the best parts of Sheffield to live in and why…and we were inundated with responses from those who love their home city.

Hundreds took the time to take part in our survey to paint a picture of what life is like living in the Steel City.

Many told us what they love most about where they live; while some pointed out the negatives.

This is what people said about the place they call home.

Star readers have told us why they love living in their neighbourhoods

Norfolk Park

Dawn Hynes: “Been here 40 plus years. Great neighbours, walking to town easy, freat park on the doorstep. Bus and tram route. Love it.”

Stannington

Kathy Wilson: I was a Crookes girl through and through until we moved out through Stannington village. It’s a little piece of countryside heaven and the people are lovely.”

Crookes

Julia Davies: “Lived in and around Crookes for 40+ years. Three different houses but all parts of Crookes are predominantly friendly and busy. Plenty of good cafes and shops as well as close to the Peaks.”

Hackenthorpe

Lynne Rose Gill: “I have lived all my life in Sheffield and last 69 years in and close to Hackenthorpe. Not far to Crystal Peaks and doesn't take long to get to the Peak District.

Stocksbridge

Jenny Rees: “Absolutely beautiful up here.”

Woodhouse Mill

Linda McDonnagh: “Coalbrook estate, what a lovely community, everyone so friendly. Reminds me of woodseats where I grew up.”

Hillsborough

Amanda Davidson: “Love Hillsborough. Lovely park, great shops, wetherspoons, tram.”

Totley

Susan Grella: “I grew up in Totley late forties till early sixties...sublime. Walking distance to The Moors, Millhouses Park, Dore, Beauchief Park then at 15, (no choice) I came to work and live in Nottingham. Sheffield has fabulous countryside. The best. Lucky people.”

Abbeydale

Lynda Priestley: “Abbeydale road, really cosmopolitan and some great restaurants. Walking distance to town too which is a good job because it’s a nightmare to drive through.”

Richmond

Marie Bagshaw: “Lived here nearly 46 years and wouldn’t live anywhere else, I’ve got lovely neighbours and it’s very quiet.”

Fox Hill

Richard Pearson: “Very bottom of Fox Hill estate on or near the back edge. Walk out of your back door straight into open countryside. I lived there for 30 years on Midhurst Road, loved it!”

Deepcar

Christopher Peter Brown: “Beautiful place to live, doorstep to the lovely countryside.”

Manor

Patricia Hopkinson: “People are very friendly.”

Lower Walkley: