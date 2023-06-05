News you can trust since 1887
The best and worst Greggs in Sheffield to get your sausage roll fix according to Google reviews

It’s Sausage Roll Day today – so if you want an excuse to visit Greggs, then this is perfect!
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 08:04 BST

The popular bakery chain has seen sales go up by nearly a fifth compared to this time in 2022 – and Sausage Roll Day could see sales spike even more.

Greggs is certainly popular across Sheffield with many outlets in the city centre, and suburbs further a-field.

Users on Google have been busy sharing their views on which is the best and the worst branch in the Steel City, which we have listed below for you, based on reviews as of May 17.

An average score is given for each place in marks out of five. How does your favourite Greggs bakery compare?

You're never far from a Greggs in Sheffiel.

1. Sausage rolls and steak bakes

You're never far from a Greggs in Sheffiel. Photo: NW/Getty

Greggs, located in High Street inside Meadowhall, is the top-rated store in the city, with a 4.5 star rating according to 38 reviews on Google.

2. Meadowhall

Greggs, located in High Street inside Meadowhall, is the top-rated store in the city, with a 4.5 star rating according to 38 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

Greggs, located inside Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, on West Mall, is rated 4.3 stars by 423 reviewers on Google.

3. Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre

Greggs, located inside Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, on West Mall, is rated 4.3 stars by 423 reviewers on Google. Photo: Crystal Peaks

Greggs, in Parkway Central Retail Park, is rated 4.3 stars according to 307 Google users.

4. Parkway Central Retail Park

Greggs, in Parkway Central Retail Park, is rated 4.3 stars according to 307 Google users. Photo: Google

