It’s Sausage Roll Day today – so if you want an excuse to visit Greggs, then this is perfect!

The popular bakery chain has seen sales go up by nearly a fifth compared to this time in 2022 – and Sausage Roll Day could see sales spike even more.

Greggs is certainly popular across Sheffield with many outlets in the city centre, and suburbs further a-field.

Users on Google have been busy sharing their views on which is the best and the worst branch in the Steel City, which we have listed below for you, based on reviews as of May 17.

An average score is given for each place in marks out of five. How does your favourite Greggs bakery compare?

Meadowhall Greggs, located in High Street inside Meadowhall, is the top-rated store in the city, with a 4.5 star rating according to 38 reviews on Google.

Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre Greggs, located inside Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, on West Mall, is rated 4.3 stars by 423 reviewers on Google.

Parkway Central Retail Park Greggs, in Parkway Central Retail Park, is rated 4.3 stars according to 307 Google users.

