The Archer Project, a charity based in Sheffield, has supported more than 1,140 homeless people this year, serving 21,623 meals.

They provide breakfast and lunch on-site to visitors as well as access to washing machines, showers and medical services.

The Archer Project in Sheffield supports homeless people in Sheffield

Ella Capstick, who works as a fundraiser for the Archer Project, explains what it’s like for homeless people living on the streets in winter.

“Because it’s so cold there’s risk of frostbite, hypothermia and cold turns. On top of the physical challenges being on the streets can be lonely and isolating,” she said.

“Everyone’s experience of homelessness is unique and each person who comes to us will have their own story and background. Homelessness is synonymous with trauma and adverse childhood experiences so a lot of the people we see are struggling in ways you cannot see.

“People often think of us as a soup kitchen but we are so much more than that. When I first started working here I didn’t realise how much the charity does. People without an address can get their post delivered here, wash their clothes and pick out warm items from our donations.

“People’s initial engagement with us is usually coming in for breakfast. We serve an average of 60 breakfasts a day, five days a week. This gives people the chance to start the day on a full stomach as well as warm up and have a chat.”

Ella Capstick says the Archer Project is busier than ever and is in need of coats, sleeping bags and winter warmers as donations | NW

It was estimated that 31 people were sleeping rough in Sheffield last year - a record high.

The count includes people sleeping outside but does not cover sofa surfers, those in hostels or shelters and figures are generally considered to be an undercount of the true number.

The government previously pledged to end rough sleeping by 2024 but since the ‘Everyone In’ scheme which housed homeless people in emergency hotels during the coronavirus pandemic ended in 2021, the number of people sleeping on the streets has rocketed.

Ella added: “We develop meaningful and trusting relationships with people so we can offer them bespoke, tailored support to meet their personal needs.

“Simply having a cup of tea with someone and learning about their needs could lead to you suggesting a doctor’s appointment on site in an environment that is safe and familiar to them. This reduces the barriers to accessing healthcare.

“We are extremely busy at the moment and have supported more people this year than the entirety of 2023.

“We have a Crowdfunder so if people donate to us, the amount will be doubled. It’s a great time to donate because your impact will go even further. So far we have raised more than £9,482!”

To donate to the Archer Project visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-archer-project-3