With half term just around the corner, now is the time to find plenty of free activities to do in Sheffield.

And The Star is able to offer a helping hand, with this guide to some of the best things that you can do in the city, without paying any admission fees. They include some great museums, as well as outdoor destinations.

To help you find things that you can do without breaking the bank, we have put together a gallery of the 21 best places you can go and see for free in Sheffield, using ratings from Trip Advisor.

Some of those places we have listed may fill pretty much a whole day – others may need to be combined with other things.

Either way, with the school holidays getting closer, this is a great guide to things you could be doing locally.

1 . All free! Gallery shows great things you can do in Sheffield - for free Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Botanical Gardens The Botanical Gardens, rated 4.5 on Trip Advisor, has acres of green space, flowers, and indoor greenhouse areas, as well as many paths, sculptures and a bear pit. Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . The Winter Garden. The Winter Garden, rated 4.5 on Trip Advisor, has had flowers and plants, plus access to the Millennium Galleries, which boast museums and art galleries Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales