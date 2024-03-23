The 21 best free days out in Sheffield, as half term approaches, including Kelham Island and Botanical Gardens

Our gallery shows 21 of the best free activities for families in Sheffield
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 06:30 GMT

With half term just around the corner, now is the time to find plenty of free activities to do in Sheffield.

And The Star is able to offer a helping hand, with this guide to some of the best things that you can do in the city, without paying any admission fees. They include some great museums, as well as outdoor destinations.

To help you find things that you can do without breaking the bank, we have put together a gallery of the 21 best places you can go and see for free in Sheffield, using ratings from Trip Advisor.

Some of those places we have listed may fill pretty much a whole day – others may need to be combined with other things.

Either way, with the school holidays getting closer, this is a great guide to things you could be doing locally.

Gallery shows great things you can do in Sheffield - for free

1. All free!

The Botanical Gardens, rated 4.5 on Trip Advisor, has acres of green space, flowers, and indoor greenhouse areas, as well as many paths, sculptures and a bear pit.

2. Botanical Gardens

The Winter Garden, rated 4.5 on Trip Advisor, has had flowers and plants, plus access to the Millennium Galleries, which boast museums and art galleries

3. The Winter Garden.

Graves Park, Norton, rated 4.5 on Trip Advisor, has vast green space, as the city's biggest park, and even contains an animal farm.

4. Graves Park, Norton

