The 20 biggest cities in UK by population and where Sheffield ranks

David Walsh
Business Editor

Published 17th Apr 2025, 15:28 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2025, 07:02 BST

Sheffield will always be the most important city in the UK to us, but where does it rank based on population?

According to information gathered by data site Statista, the population of the country was estimated to be 68.27 million in 2023.

It won’t be a surprise to anyone that in terms of population size, London is still by far the UK’s largest city. The capital of England and the United Kingdom, it is home to approximately 10 million people.

But for those living outside the hustle and bustle of the capital where do the rest of us lie? These are the latest population figures as gathered by Statista in 2023.

1. 20 biggest cities in UK by population

These are the latest population figures as gathered by Statista in 2023. Photo: NW/Getty Images

London is by far the biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 9,648,110

2. London

London is by far the biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 9,648,110 Photo: Adobe Stock

Manchester is the second biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 2,791,005

3. Manchester

Manchester is the second biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 2,791,005 Photo: Getty Images

Birmingham is the third biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 2,665,100.

4. Birmingham

Birmingham is the third biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 2,665,100. Photo: Getty Images

