The 20 biggest cities in UK by population and where Sheffield ranks

Sheffield will always be the most important city in the UK to us, but where does it rank based on population?

By David Walsh
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:40 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

According to information gathered by data site Statista, the population of the country was roughly 67 million in 2021.

It won’t be a surprise to anyone that in terms of population size, London is still by far the UK’s largest city. The capital of England and the United Kingdom, it is home to approximately 10 million people.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

But for those living outside the hustle and bustle of the capital where do the rest of us lie? These are the latest population figures as gathered by Statista in 2020.

These are the latest population figures as gathered by Statista in 2020.

1. 20 biggest cities in UK by population

These are the latest population figures as gathered by Statista in 2020. Photo: NW/Getty Images

Photo Sales
London is by far the biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 9,304,016.

2. London

London is by far the biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 9,304,016. Photo: Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Manchester is the second biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 2,730,076.

3. Manchester

Manchester is the second biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 2,730,076. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Birmingham is the third biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 2,607,437.

4. Birmingham

Birmingham is the third biggest city in the United Kingdom with a population of 2,607,437. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield