These are top rated hairdressers and salons in Sheffield, according to Google reviews.

With the summer finally here, many people will want a fresh trim to take the heat off their head, or a new glossy colour to shine under the sun. There are a variety of talented hairstylists and beauty professionals here in Sheffield, so there are endless possibilities for pampering yourself.

However, with so many businesses specialising in hair, it can be a difficult decision choosing which salon to trust with your beautiful locks. To help, we’ve put together a selection of highly-rated hairdressers along with previous customers’ reviews from their visit.

Here is a list, in no particular order, of some of the top-rated salons and hair stylists that have received at least 4.6 out of 5 stars in customer reviews on Google.

1 . New season, new hair With the summer finally here, it's time to change up your 'do. Photo: Shutterstock Photo Sales

2 . Aurora, Crookes Aurora, on 172 Crookes, has received high praise for its services. One customer wrote on Google: "Lovely salon, all set up with safety of clients in mind and staff made me feel comfortable... Very pleased with the cut and price was great. Will definitely be coming back." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Creator Hair, Sheffield City Centre Creator, on 210-214 West Street, has been complimented for its 'lovely friendly team'. One customer said: "Always a treat at Creator, a lovely warm welcome from reception... wouldn't go anywhere else, I am forever complimented and asked which salon I use." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . PH2 Hairdressing, Crookes PH2, on 197 Crookes, is highly recommended by its clients. In a Google review, one customer wrote: "Very happy! Very friendly place and had the best haircut I've had in a while. Would highly recommend and at an amazing price too." Photo: Google Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4