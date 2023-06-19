Here are 13 of the top-rated barbers for men in Sheffield, according to Google reviews.

With the temperatures soaring and holiday snaps impending, many men will be looking to freshen up their look this summer. Whether you’re looking for a quick in-and-out trim, or the whole shebang with a fancy cut, a hot towel shave, and face oil, there are plenty of options for you to choose from right here in Sheffield.

Men are just as deserving of a pamper and a bit of ‘me time’, but with the abundance of barbers in the city it can be difficult to decide where to visit. So if you’re new to Sheffield, your favourite barber has quit the trade, or you’re just looking for a new go-to, we’ve put together a selection of highly-rated gents' hairdressers along with previous customers’ reviews from their visit.

Here is a list, in no particular order, of some of the top-rated barbers that have received at least 4.6 out of 5 stars in customer reviews on Google.

1 . Time for a trim? There are many barbers to choose from in Sheffield.

2 . Leo's Barber, Sheffield City Centre Leo's Barber, on 47 Leopold Street, has received over 400 reviews and has an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5. One happy man said: "Came here on my wedding day and just won't go anywhere else now. Always have the Leo Special and really relaxing way to spend an hour."

3 . Honkytonks Barbers, Sheffield City Centre Honkytonks Barbers, inside The Forum, Devonshire Street, has received many praising reviews. Last month, this customer wrote: "First time here today and safe to say this is my new barbers! Proper friendly bunch of lads, great decor and choice of music bang on."

4 . Sam's Barbers, Philadelphia Sam's Barbers, on 156 Infirmary Road, has had over 450 reviews with many praising the quality of service. One man wrote: "Open 7 days a week, best staff, best cuts and as fast as can be. Always a pleasure to get a trim from these guys."

