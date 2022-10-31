The 10 spookiest and most creative pumpkins carved by Sheffield people this Halloween
These spooktacular pumpkins have been carved by Sheffield people this Halloween - have a look through their wonderful creations.
The tradition of carving pumpkins dates back to the 19th century in Ireland.
People once carved faces into turnips to ward off evil spirits and left them on their window ledges for all to see.
In modern days most people have switched to pumpkins which have a larger surface area and are easier to carve.
Take a look a the creations Sheffield people have made.
Page 1 of 3