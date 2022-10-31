News you can trust since 1887
Lynne Smallwood sent in this fantastic Jurassic Park carving.

The 10 spookiest and most creative pumpkins carved by Sheffield people this Halloween

These spooktacular pumpkins have been carved by Sheffield people this Halloween - have a look through their wonderful creations.

By Laura Andrew
4 minutes ago

The tradition of carving pumpkins dates back to the 19th century in Ireland.

People once carved faces into turnips to ward off evil spirits and left them on their window ledges for all to see.

In modern days most people have switched to pumpkins which have a larger surface area and are easier to carve.

We asked the Sheffield Star readers to show us their best Jack-O'-Lanterns from this Halloween.

Take a look a the creations Sheffield people have made.

1. Ghostface

Kellie Askwith-Wood carved the iconic Ghostface from the Scream movie into a pumpkin.

Photo: Kellie Askwith-Wood

2. Stranger Things

Five year old Jenson painted this Stranger Things villain onto a pumpkin. Sent in by Suzzie Baker.

Photo: Suzzie Baker

3. The Nightmare Before Christmas

Lindsey Mlynek carved this large white pumpkin with the face of Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Photo: Lindsey Mlynek

4. Peek a boo!

Six-year-old Olly painted this pumpkin as a peek a boo. Shared by Alicia Baker.

Photo: Alicia Baker

