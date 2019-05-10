The 10 best photos we took in Sheffield this week

Here's our pick of the best photographs from the team at The Star this week, Friday May 10th 2019.

1. The week in pictures Sheffield United fans celebrate their promotion to the Premier League at Sheffield Town Hall. Dean Atkins jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. The week in pictures Sheffield United coaching staff celebrate their promotion to the Premier League at Sheffield Town Hall. Dean Atkins jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. The week in pictures Sheffield United fans celebrate their promotion to the Premier League at Sheffield Town Hall. Dean Atkins jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. The week in pictures The Very Revd Peter Bradley, Dean of Sheffield Cathedral (left), pictured with others during the dedication of the flag. Picture: Marie Caley Marie Caley jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more