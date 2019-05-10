Sheffield United fans celebrate their promotion to the Premier League at Sheffield Town Hall.

The 10 best photos we took in Sheffield this week

Our photographers have been busy again this week around Sheffield

Here's our pick of the best photographs from the team at The Star this week, Friday May 10th 2019.

1. The week in pictures

Sheffield United coaching staff celebrate their promotion to the Premier League at Sheffield Town Hall.

2. The week in pictures

3. The week in pictures

The Very Revd Peter Bradley, Dean of Sheffield Cathedral (left), pictured with others during the dedication of the flag. Picture: Marie Caley

4. The week in pictures

