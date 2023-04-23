A popular restaurant chain has come under widespread criticism from trade unions and workers after it announced its decision to abandon its free meals for staff.

TGI Fridays has sparked fury from its workers after deciding to axe its free meals in the middle of the cost-of-living crisis for staff working a 10 hour plus shift.

However officials of the restaurant chain, which has two locations in the city, including Meadowhall's food court, and Sheffield Road, have defended its decision by stating it offers staff benefits which place it ‘among the best in the industry’, such as half price food, and free drinks.

A current employee in Sheffield said: “Head office can put any spin on this that they like but the fact still remains that they are taking free food away from managers and staff on minimum wage during a cost of living crisis.

TGI Fridays has come under fire after the restaurant chain axed its free meals for staff working shifts of 10 hours or longer. Photo: Getty Images

“People might assume that management are all on salaries, but a lot of them are only on a couple of quid more than the staff on minimum wage and managers are set to lose thousands a pounds a year each in free food.

“Affordable food is not always easily accessible for team in some stores on their unpaid breaks and even when it is, it will still be costing us more money at a time when we are all struggling financially.

“We have already noticed the decline in tips since the pandemic, many of us have had our contracted guaranteed hours compromised and now this. It is getting harder to say we are proud to work for a company who is prioritising profit over their ‘family’ because a family wouldn’t behave like this.”

Sheffield councillor Minesh Parekh has called TGI’s decision ‘shocking’, particularly amid the cost-of-living crisis. He said: “The cost-of-living crisis is hitting low-paid workers hard; instead of helping them, TGI Fridays is taking away one of the few benefits their workers have. This decision is completely unfair, and particularly decision to happen during the cost-of-living crisis.

“We know that the cost-of-living crisis is driving more and more people into poverty. TGI Fridays’ decision to axe staff meals will only make things worse for low-paid workers.”

Unite the Union, which represents TGI Fridays workers, has launched an online petition calling on the firm to reinstate staff meals. The description reads: “Staff are rightly angry and frustrated that they will have to sacrifice more of their income to feed themselves at work in order to satisfy the profit margins of company executives.”