Shoppers at one Tesco store in Sheffield will have the chance to win a share of half a million pounds for their local school or community group this Saturday March 16.

Sheffield Extra, on Savile Street, is one of 100 Tesco stores that will be taking part in the supermarket giant’s Stronger Starts campaign.

Between 12noon and 1pm, shoppers can take a lucky dip to find a gold version of Tesco’s blue voting token. Customers who find the golden token will be able to choose one of three local schools or community projects that will receive a £5,000 grant to spend on equipment or healthy food to help give children a stronger start in life.

The three local recipients up for a chance of being awarded the £5,000 golden token are Springfield Primary School in Broomhall, The Green Estate CIC, and Amy Winehouse Foundation.

Claire De Silva, head of communities for Tesco, said: “Right now, £5,000 can make a massive difference to a school or community project and help them give children a stronger start in life.

“Our Stronger Starts campaign has already funded so many groups and schools right across the UK and we can’t wait to see what these Golden Tokens can do in more communities across the country.

“We’re giving customers who visit these 100 stores the chance to make a difference to a school or group that’s doing amazing work on their doorstep.”

Golden Grants are awarded twice a year and are part of Tesco Stronger Starts, a £5m grant programme in partnership with Groundwork UK. The grants are there to help schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, and equipment for healthy activities.