The supermarket giant is asking people to name their own local heroes to receive a ‘jubilee card’ by using the hashtag #TescoJubileeHeroes on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
70 cards will be handed out over the 10-day period to reward deserving community figures.
In the Sheffield, only one tweet has been used to highlight a community hero so far.
User @gracejt68 wrote on May 23: “I nominate those who run our local foodbank. they volunteer so many hours sourcing donations, helping the vulnerable and have recently started a community garden to escape life and its stresses in.”
The first winner was Sebbie Hall, 19, from Staffordshire, who has learning an physical difficulties and has raised more than £40,000 for charity through acts of kindness for strangers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer, said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a real opportunity to come together and celebrate our incredible monarch.
“However, we also want to take the opportunity to recognise everyday heroes across the country who are having a positive impact on their local communities. Sometimes, those who deserve it the most don’t get the recognition they deserve.
“We wanted to use this moment and provide a platform for people to celebrate their own community queens (and kings) who make Britain great through their selfless acts. We felt Sebbie was a perfect candidate to receive the first ever Tesco Jubilee Card, as his incredible fundraising efforts have made a huge difference to hundreds of children in his local area.”