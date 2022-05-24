The supermarket giant is asking people to name their own local heroes to receive a ‘jubilee card’ by using the hashtag #TescoJubileeHeroes on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

70 cards will be handed out over the 10-day period to reward deserving community figures.

In the Sheffield, only one tweet has been used to highlight a community hero so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sebbie Hall (left), who has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity, was awarded the first Tesco Jubilee Card in celebration of "royally good" people.

User @gracejt68 wrote on May 23: “I nominate those who run our local foodbank. they volunteer so many hours sourcing donations, helping the vulnerable and have recently started a community garden to escape life and its stresses in.”

The first winner was Sebbie Hall, 19, from Staffordshire, who has learning an physical difficulties and has raised more than £40,000 for charity through acts of kindness for strangers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer, said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a real opportunity to come together and celebrate our incredible monarch.

“However, we also want to take the opportunity to recognise everyday heroes across the country who are having a positive impact on their local communities. Sometimes, those who deserve it the most don’t get the recognition they deserve.