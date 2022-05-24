Tesco is giving away £700 in gift cards to 'everyday heroes' to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Tesco is awarding £700 in gift cards to ‘everyday heroes’ over the next 10 days to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Alastair Ulke
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 7:17 pm

The supermarket giant is asking people to name their own local heroes to receive a ‘jubilee card’ by using the hashtag #TescoJubileeHeroes on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

70 cards will be handed out over the 10-day period to reward deserving community figures.

In the Sheffield, only one tweet has been used to highlight a community hero so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Sebbie Hall (left), who has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity, was awarded the first Tesco Jubilee Card in celebration of "royally good" people.

User @gracejt68 wrote on May 23: “I nominate those who run our local foodbank. they volunteer so many hours sourcing donations, helping the vulnerable and have recently started a community garden to escape life and its stresses in.”

The first winner was Sebbie Hall, 19, from Staffordshire, who has learning an physical difficulties and has raised more than £40,000 for charity through acts of kindness for strangers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer, said: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a real opportunity to come together and celebrate our incredible monarch.

“However, we also want to take the opportunity to recognise everyday heroes across the country who are having a positive impact on their local communities. Sometimes, those who deserve it the most don’t get the recognition they deserve.

“We wanted to use this moment and provide a platform for people to celebrate their own community queens (and kings) who make Britain great through their selfless acts. We felt Sebbie was a perfect candidate to receive the first ever Tesco Jubilee Card, as his incredible fundraising efforts have made a huge difference to hundreds of children in his local area.”

Read More

Read More
Salary calculator: how big a pay rise you need in Sheffield to keep up with UK i...
QueenTescoInstagramFacebook