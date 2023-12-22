"It wasn’t something we ever expected when we decided to get a pony"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A little girl from Sheffield has scored gold thanks to the bond she has formed with her rescue pony, Skip.

Seven-year-old Peyton Keir and her pony Skip share a friendship like no other. After a difficult start in life for them both, they will mark Christmas today having been crowned Champion and the Traditional Best Lead Rein of the Year 2023 at a prestigious equestrian event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peyton was given a less than 50 per cent chance of survival when she was born prematurely at 24 weeks old, but she hasn’t let it stop her from fulfilling her horse-riding dreams.

Young Peyton from Sheffield and her rescue pony Skip have an unbreakable bond.

Her pony Skip also had a difficult start in life, having been born to a rescued mare who lived to give birth to him thanks to the efforts of equine welfare charity Bransby Horses.

Mum Rebecca Cutts said she decided to get a pony for her daughter two years ago, following more than a year of shielding with Peyton, during the initial Covid outbreak.

Rebecca had owned horses before she became a mum and decided the time was right to have a pony in the family once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I just thought it might be something nice for us both to do together so we applied to foster a rescue pony from Bransby Horses.

We took Skip on just to have some fun with and he has just been incredible. What he has brought to mine and Peyton’s life is hard to put into words. But he brings me sanity, he makes us laugh every day, he calms Peyton and he’s so cheeky we love him to bits.

"Peyton and Skip have a real bond and I think she looks at him as her best friend. They are very similar characters, and they just seem to understand each other."

The young schoolgirl scooped up the Championship title at TGCA's TOYS World Extravaganza Show 2023.

Being stabled close to their local showground, Rebecca was able to take Skip and Peyton to their first shows early on. Despite his young age and inexperience, Skip rose to the challenge and proved to be a winner from the off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca said: "Within a month of having him he was in the show ring with Peyton on board and they both loved it.

"Skip won his first show and of course I was in tears. I was so proud of them both. It wasn’t something we ever expected when we decided to get a pony."

Rebecca then decided to go bigger and have a go at the Traditional of the Year Show (TOYS), run by The Traditional Gypsy Cob Association.

Amazingly Peyton and Skip came first at this one too, beating a 10-competitor strong field, which meant they had to stick around until the evening show as they were put forward for the Supreme title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca said Skip took it all in his stride when they walked into the arena a second time, adding: "They were playing Queen, ‘We are the Champions’, so it felt emotional from the start.

"I looked around at the competition and thought we had no chance, but after we trotted him round and lined-up the man called over the loudspeaker: 'Champion and the Traditional Best Lead Rein of the Year 2023 goes to number 260, Peyton and Bransby Skip'.

“It was one of the best and proudest moments of my life”

"I couldn’t believe it; I had tears streaming down my face and poor Peyton was just in shock – she couldn’t believe it either.

"Peyton and Skip were utterly amazing. Skip was the best boy ever, he acted like a professional all day. We are, and were, so grateful to Bransby Horses for giving us such an amazing opportunity. We love our little Skip to the moon and back."