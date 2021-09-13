Team of workers to take on bike ride in memory of South Yorkshire man

Rotherham man, Nick, who was a Project Engineer for Fairfields, sadly passed away in February 2021 from COVID-19.

He underwent a kidney transplant at the Northern General Hospital in 2014, and although he lost his final battle against COVID, it has not affected the love and memories that his colleagues and friends have of him.

So much so that employees from Fairfield Control Systems, Mackenzie Construction, Scottish Canals and AECOM wanted to do something in Nick’s memory and raise funds for causes close to Nick’s heart: Sheffield Hospitals Charity and the Sorby Renal Unit.

Nick Leeming's colleagues are cycling from Glasgow to Edinburgh in memory of him and to raise funds for Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

Nick’s career saw him take on a number of significant projects, but one that he had a big impact on was Fairfields’ Scottish Canals project.

Now, 29 of his colleagues have decided to cycle from Glasgow to Edinburgh along the canal towpaths, passing many of the locations that Nick project managed.

He is remembered for being dedicated, intelligent, tenacious, opinionated, tough, caring and loveable, and for his commitment to everything that he did.

Michael Doney, managing director at Fairfields Control Systems, remembers Nick particularly fondly: “I’ve known Nick for many years and was fortunate enough to work with him as he project led on some of our largest projects. His eye to detail was remarkable, and he was fantastic at what he did.

“But far above that was Nick as a person. It is very rare that somebody has such an enormous impact on so many people, and everybody who knew Nick has special memories of him - something which is encapsulated by the fact that we are all taking on this challenge.

“It will be an honour to cycle to raise money in Nick’s memory and for such important charities that were so close to Nick’s heart. He was a gentle man, a great colleague, a great friend and a true gentleman – so we would be delighted if you could support our challenge.”