Team of ten to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for Sheffield charity Snowdrop
A team of ten climbers are set to scale Africa’s highest peak to raise funds for Sheffield charity Snowdrop.
The proceeds from the trek will go towards providing long-term support to empower survivors of human trafficking to move on from their past.
The participants consist of accountants, yoga teachers to recent graduates each with an individual target of £4000 all of which goes to Snowdrop.
Lara Bundock, chief executive of Snowdrop Project who is also part of the group, said: “We decided that after the pandemic we would do a fundraising event to bring people together.
It is a real mix of individuals who are really passionate about what we do and the changes we bring to people’s lives.
I am really excited and feel very honoured that people would like to take part in this.”
Snowdrop Project’s services include long- term counselling, education, employment, community activities, home renovations and training.
One of the team participants is Catherine Newsome, 41, a civil servant from Woodseats.
She’s organising a yard sale this Sunday at 97 Abbey Lane from 10- 2 pm to raise money for the trip, selling various items such as ceramics, clothes, handbags, plants, books, dvds and vinyl.
She said: “I am very excited as I haven’t travelled for a while because of the pandemic so it is amazing I get to participate in this big challenge.
“After posting the sale on local Facebook groups, it got a lot of community interest. People are either donating directly to my fundraiser or to the Snowdrop project or even offering things to be put up for sale.”
Catherine says the group is looking forward to motivating each other despite a challenging experience.
“We are all doing it for a wonderful cause so it will be easy to create a good morale-boosting atmosphere during the trip. I am really nervous but very excited for it.” she said.
Snowdrop is currently looking for more people to join the Mount Kilimanjaro challenge.
You can email [email protected] for more information if you’d like to participate.