Team of 25 to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Sheffield hospital which helped them
A group of aspiring mountaineers who have been helped by a Sheffield hospital are to climb a mountain to raise funds.
The team, who have all benefited from the care of Sheffield Children’s Hospital, have journeyed to Tanzania and will attempt reach the highest peak in Africa.
The group of 25 climbers hope that the money they raise from conquering Mount Kilimanjaro will help to transform the hospital’s facilities. They were expected to reach the summit yesterday.
Cameron Crossley was born with a condition which meant that his left leg was much smaller than his right.
After 15 years of care at the hospital, including surgery and physiotherapy, Cameron is set to take on one of the biggest walking challenges there is.
Cameron, aged 23, of Chapeltown, said: “I want to give back and push myself to raise awareness for the hospital and funds that they need. If it wasn’t for the orthopaedic department who helped me as a child, I wouldn’t be able to walk properly let alone climb Kilimanjaro.”
Fellow climber Christian Ellis’ inspiration for the climb is his fourteen-year-old son, Harry. Harry was diagnosed with visual impairment and autism, and a rare genetic condition also affects his growth. He has been a regular visitor to the hospital throughout his life for treatment and support.
Christian, aged 41, of Fulwood, said: “This wonderful hospital has given him vital treatment and made his life a happier and healthier version of what it could have been.”
The proceeds from the climb will principally go towards The Children’s Hospital Charity’s appeal to transform the Emergency Department, build a helipad and renovate the Cancer and Leukaemia ward.
Two members of The Children’s Hospital Charity’s team will also be joining the mountaineers, Events Fundraising Manager Cheryl Davidson and Marketing Officer Caitlin Hallatt.
If you wish to donate, visit tchc.org.uk/donate.