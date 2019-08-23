Tea party in honour of the late Jo Cox marks five years combatting loneliness in South Yorkshire
Hundreds of people have gathered for a Superjam Tea Party in South Yorkshire – in memory of MP Jo Cox.
The event, which is held monthly to combat loneliness among elderly and socially isolated people in the region, was attended by over 220 people earlier this month, including special guests, the parents of the late Jo Cox MP, Gordon and Jean Leadbeater, who was murdered in 2016.
The event - which has grown in size each year, from its very first tea party, which was attended by just 40 people – links perfectly with the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness, a campaign the MP was dedicated to during her career, once saying: “I will not live in a country where thousands of people are living lonely lives, forgotten by the rest of us.”
Jo’s family often support events such as these which bring people together in communities.
Derek Housley, asst district governor of Rotary 1040, said: "Rotary, with the leadership of Kathy Markwick and Anne Kelly, has, for the last five years, been supporting the vulnerable and lonely in our community, where there has been great need. Credit to all who have supported over the last five years. The events have been the the monthly highlight of many.’
Kathy Marwick, a member of Barnsley Rotary Club, added: "We are all incredibly proud of what we have achieved.
“The event, however, would simply not be as successful as it is without the massive support we receive from our principal sponsors, and we are all extremely grateful for their support.
“The event is a fantastic tool to combat/reduce loneliness and social isolation, and Jo would have been immensely proud of what has been achieved in Barnsley.”
The next Superjam Tea Party is to be held on Tuesday September 17. Tickets must be booked in advance by contacting Kathy on kathymarkwick@gmail.com or by calling 0114 2830827. Live music will be provided on the day.