Rotherham Council is set to consider allowing Hackney Carriage drivers in the borough raise their fares by almost seven per cent.

The current charge for the first mile is £4.50, with each additional mile costing the passenger £1.50.

Drivers have requested that the council allow them to charge £4.80 for the first mile, an increase of 6.7 per cent, and £1.70 for each additional mile thereafter – a 13 per cent increase.

If the plans are approved, the waiting charge will be increased from 20p to 30p per minute, and to raise the soiling charge from £50 to £60.

The fare increase will apply to Hackney Carriages registered with RMBC, not private hire taxis.

Rotherham’s Hackney Carriage Association has requested the changes as cost of running a vehicle has increased since the the current rate was set in 2022.

The charge for night time, Sunday and bank holidays will also increase from £4.70, to £5.10, with each additional mile also raised from £1.70 to £1.90.

Drivers have also proposed that the time this tariff can be charged is brought forwards from 9pm to 8pm.

A report to be considered at the next cabinet meeting on January 22 states: “Fewer people using Hackney Carriages may also lead to difficulties inclearing the areas of high demand during peak hours.

“The trade have previously expressed concern that a reduction in the number of Hackney Carriages will increase the likelihood of private hire drivers illegally plying for hire.”

If approved by cabinet, the proposed charges will go out to public consultation.