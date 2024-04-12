Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barnsley Council has surveyed taxi use in the borough, which it has to do to justify its limit of 67 licensed hackney cabs.

A report following the survey found gaps in taxi provision for a number of reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said that there is an issue getting drivers to work during the busy late night and early morning periods, due to concerns for their safety.

Taxi drivers reluctant to work late night shifts due to ‘drunken, violent or abusive customers’

Seven per cent of drivers surveyed said they avoided working during these times, in case they face ‘drunken, violent or abusive customers’.

It also said demand for services in the borough has increased from 3.4 per cent in 2017 to 9 per cent in 2024.

BMBC is currently waiting to hear news of a bid for funding so it can install CCTV in hackney carriage vehicles in the hopes this will encourage more drivers to work at unsociable times and not avoid ‘difficult customers’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the funding is granted, the council will consult drivers on the CCTV plans.

The report adds: “Our two largest private hire companies have been amalgamated and have also brought with them out-of-town drivers that although raising a significant concern to the trade, are helping to fill the unmet demand gap.