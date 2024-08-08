Tank + Nessa celebrate National Armadillo Day (August 13) at Cannon Hall Farm
Farmer Georgie Kaye, in charge of Cannon Hall Farm’s mammal house, is preparing for the celebrations on August 13 with enrichment gifts full of treats like meal worms.
Cannon Hall Farm, which opened as a tourist attraction in 1989, has invested heavily in its small mammal house, and partnered up with various conservation groups to assist with the recording and protection of a variety of small mammals.
Georgie said: "It’s really important to celebrate our armadillos on their day, there are 20 different subspecies and we have the large, hairy ones.
"In the wild, they are losing their habitats due to loss of rainforests which impacts on them so we do need to raise awareness and celebrate them at the same time
"We’ve done really well with the breeding of our armadillos here at Cannon Hall Farm. Nessa and Tank have had a few litters now - and their babies have been sent all across the UK and Europe, like France and the Netherlands,
“We are really proud of helping to keep a nice, healthy captive population of these guys to educate people and also, just in case we ever need to take conservation action in the wild.”
Cannon Hall Farm is open year round and has just invested a million pounds on brand new play areas. They are currently offering discounted farm tickets for the six week holidays with the code 20summer.
