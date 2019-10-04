Talented Sheffield duo launch music academy to help people boost confidence and uncover their talent

(L-R) Natalie Wilkinson and Lucy Milburn who have set up the music academy

Natalie Wilkinson from Chapeltown has been a piano teacher for 18 years, and after meeting Lucy Milburn, who is also from Sheffield and starred on The Voice last year, the pair have now decided to form a partnership and combine their musical talents to benefit those living in the city.

Natalie, 43, said the pair noticed a gap in the market so, after months of planning, they have now officially launched the Pro-Performance Music Academy, which will allow music students to work with two coaches instead of one.

"After attending my daughter's school concert earlier in the year, we came up with an idea to offer something completely different to students," she said. "In a world where YouTube and social media are influencing many aspiring musicians, we decided to look more carefully into the potential of simultaneous voice coaching and piano accompaniment.

"I lot of people pay premiums and a lot of the tuition online is so repetative, we wanted to offer a more in depth environment."

Lucy stunned judges on the hit ITV singing show, causing all four judges to turn around, and went on to reach the semi-final under the guidance of Sir Tom Jones.

As such she will bring her expertise and help teach students with things such as breathing technique, whereas Natalie can offer tips of chord progression and formation.

Natalie added: "We both share a passion for teaching and creating opportunities for people of all ages and abilities, to be able to play a song and sing to it well, with confidence, and most of all enjoyment," Natalie added.

"After some thought and careful planning together we decided to launch Pro-Performance Music Academy, where we work alongside each other coaching students in piano, vocal and stage performance; much more than can ever be learned from social media sites.

"Whether students want to learn just one song or build up a reportoire to perform, the choice is theirs."

Natalie said the academy will also help students build their confidence, by offering lessons on stage performance, and can be tailored to offer short or long tuition depending on the individual.

"The academy is for everyone, from children to adults and even pensioners. It will be about building them as a person. We will also teach them how to duet, and encourage them to work together if we see a good pairing - there is a social side too."