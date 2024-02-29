Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Roundabout Abseil down Sheffield Hallam University’s 140ft main building in Howard Street will be held on May 4.

It costs £25 to sign up and participants are asked to raise a minimum of £150 to support the charity.

“Our abseil is back and we have just a few places left to fill,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

The Roundabout abseil is back this May - pictures by Nora Ngan

“For anybody with a head for heights and a love of a great challenge, this is going to be a memorable adventure.”

Roundabout are partnering with a professional provider Dolomite Training for the abseil and they will be responsible for the equipment, participant safety and all abseil activity.

All participants must have a good sense of mobility, be able to bear their weight in their legs and have good strength in their hands.

The abseil is open to anybody aged 16 or over but all those aged under 18 must have an accompanying adult.

“You will enjoy incredible views over your city before you take on our tallest challenge,” said Denise.

“It’s bound to be an unforgettable experience and we can’t wait to share this thrilling moment with you!”