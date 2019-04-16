Take a look inside this Sheffield haunted relic of the Civil War 

A £1 million restoration of Sheffield’s historic Carbrook Hall has been given the thumbs up by Star readers.

The Attercliffe building dates back to the 12th century and has links to the Civil War and the siege of Sheffield Castle, plus a reputation as one of Yorkshire’s ‘most haunted’ spots.

Carbrook Hall.

But the Grade-II listed hall’s true glory was hidden by a scum of soot, beer and tobacco stains after years of use a pub – and when arsonists struck last year there were fears it could be lost forever.

However, the grime has now been scrubbed away, giving a better idea of how this grand old building might have looked in its heyday.

It is part of a £700, 000 restoration by developer West Street Leisure before Starbucks spends an estimated £280,000 decorating and fitting it out ready to open as a cafe in the late summer or early autumn.

The old fireplace.

A number of Star readers have taken to Facebook to welcome the move.

Joanne Wallace praised the building for its “beautiful original features” and added: “I drove past last week and hoped you would restore and keep them.”

Katie Booth added: “Glad to hear good news about the place, you never know what large companies will do to places. It is a great idea opening it up to schools, etc. It is about time we started being proud of our own history.”

Carbrook Hall.

Vicky Slack posted: “Glad to see that valuable architectural features will be saved, gorgeous building.”

The stone-mullioned windows have been lovingly repaired, the coffered ceiling and ornate panelling downstairs have been cleaned and patched up, and the layers of tarmac concealing its stone base have been removed so the grounds can be landscaped with grass and shrubbery.

Meanwhile, the upstairs has also been revived, where an intricately carved fireplace graces what may once have been the bedroom of former owner Colonel John Bright, who played a key role in the taking of Sheffield Castle during the Civil War.