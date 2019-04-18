The UK’s largest independently owned travel company is to open its first branch in Sheffield city centre.

Trailfinders, which specialises in tailormade travel around the globe, will open its store in the former Wicker Herbal Stores outlet in Surrey Street later this year.

Trailfinders is coming to Sheffield

Hoardings announcing the new branch have been placed around the shop which closed down as a herbal store shortly before Christmas.

The firm has 31 travel centres in the UK and three in Ireland and organises tailormade travel to places such as Australia, New Zealand, North and South America, Asia and Africa.

The chain was founded by former SAS-officer Mike Gooley in October 1970 in London and initially, specialised in overland trips

"I went to Thomas Cook and asked about overland trips to Kathmandu," Mr Gooley said.

"They said 'we don't do that - we're a travel agency.”

It is now the largest independently owned travel company in the United Kingdom and employs over 1,000 staff and has made travel arrangements for 15 million people.

A statement on the firm’s website reads: “As the pioneers of tailormade travel, we believe there's no substitute for one-on-one, bespoke service.

“Our travel consultants have between them travelled to over 96% of the world's countries. As a result the service and advice they offer is second to none.”

Wicker Herbal Stores, specialising in herbal tablets, powders and tinctures, closed just before Christmas and had been a mainstay of Sheffield city centre for many years.