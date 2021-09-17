Swingers party to be held at City Sauna in Sheffield - here's the rules

The massage parlour on Attercliffe Road is to host the swingers party on Sunday, September 26 from 7pm until late.

Tickets will be available on the door on the night but bosses are advising people to buy them in advance.

Interest in City Sauna spiked this week when an urban explorer ‘Lost Places & Forgotten Faces’ visited its former premises and took pictures of what the building looks like now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the rooms at City Sauna is kitted out with whips and restraints (Image: ITV)

The pictures show old mattresses and contraceptives left behind in the building.

The massage parlour received nationwide television exposure in the fly-on-the-wall TV show A Very Yorkshire Brothel in 2019.

Its website advertises tickets for the swingers party as £10 for single women, £30 for single men and £20 for couples.

It lists a number of rooms which will be open on the night, including a dom room, multi-person double shower room, a dark room and outdoor area.

Bosses list a series of rules, including a ban on mobile phones or recording devices.

The website also states: “NO means NO, respect people's boundaries. Breaking this rule will result in you being asked to leave.”

Other rules include wearing smart attire and there is a ban on drugs.

The website states: “We operate a strict NO DRUGS policy. Anyone found to be in possession of or under the influence of drugs will be asked to leave the premises and the police will be informed.

“Smart attire required. No hats, no tracksuits etc. You are out for the evening, please dress accordingly. You are welcome to bring any play clothes in a separate bag.”

The City Sauna rules list also states: “NO means NO, respect people's boundaries. Breaking this rule will result in you being asked to leave.

“If a room door is closed, please respect the privacy of those inside.”

City Sauna boss Kath Clarke has set up an online petition on her website, calling for sex work to be decriminalised.