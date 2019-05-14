 Sweet-natured Prue seeks a Sheffield home

This well-mannered greyhound with a beautiful nature has had some turbulent times, and now needs to settle down with someone who would appreciate her gentleness.

Prudence is a nine-years-old black and white greyhound who has been with the Sheffield RSPCA Centre for just over a month.

She was unhappy and struggling to cope with other animals admitted to her home after her owner’s circumstances changed.

This mature girl has had a lot of upheaval in her life and is looking for a peaceful, stable, retirement home where she can get the love and attention she deserves.

She is an extremely loving, affectionate and easy going dog, and would make a fantastic companion for someone who enjoys going for a little potter before cuddling up together on the sofa to watch a bit of television and enjoy a snooze.

Although she is very polite walking and greeting other dogs on her daily strolls, Prudence isn`t suitable to live with other animals as she really doesn`t care for cats and other small furry creatures, and would rather not have to share her space at all.

She lived as the only pet for many years and may have raced in her younger years.

Sweet Pru is ideally suited to a home with adults and older teenagers where she can relax. Could Prudence join your family? Visit http://www.rspcasheffield.org/