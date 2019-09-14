Suspected drink-driver arrested over Sheffield crash that left woman injured
A suspected drink-driver tried to evade police capture following a crash that left a woman injured.
By Lee Peace
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 10:52 am
The 23-year-old man was arrested after the silver Peugeot 206 he was driving crashed into a parked red Toyota Yaris and then a Volkswagen Tiguan that was travelling in the opposite direction in Grange Mill Lane, Ecclesfield, at 9pm last night.
Police said the Peugeot driver ‘is understood to have fled the scene but was arrested a short time later on suspicion of failing to stop, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.’
He is currently in police custody today and enquiries are ongoing.
The driver of the Toyota, a woman aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries.