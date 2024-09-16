Supporting South Yorkshire jobseekers dress to impress and help get them back to work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rural broadband provider Quickline Communications has teamed up with an independent South Yorkshire charity who work with unemployed people to support them getting back into the workforce. A donation of £10,000 has been handed over to The Suit Works to enable them to continue their efforts working with young people who are trying to find employment.

The Sheffield based charity offers a styling session and then provides smart interview appropriate attire to those who don’t have or are unable to afford to buy anything suitable.

They also help prepare for interviews by giving informal interview skills training covering areas such as body language, grooming and practical skills.

Alongside the funding, Quickline colleagues are supporting a clothing collection across the business, enabling teams to donate smart, interview appropriate clothing which will be passed on to The Suit Works.

Quickline presents £10,000 to The Suit Works to fund projects helping get people back to work.

Julie Holmes, Social Values Manager at Quickline, said: “Choosing your outfit for an interview is something many of us deliberate over for hours but for some, that’s not an option and can mean people don’t even attend an interview for fear of being underdressed.

“We are committed to supporting employability opportunities for people across the South Yorkshire area and this is a really great way of doing that. What’s more, we can now get our own colleagues involved by running our own collections to donate.

“Quickline is committed to supporting the local communities where we are building our network and we are delighted to be able to support The Suit Works and help get people into employment.”

Faye Mellors, CEO at The Suit Works said:“This support from Quickline plays a crucial role in helping us continue our mission to empower unemployed individuals by providing them with the clothing and confidence they need to succeed at their job interviews and new job roles.

“Having suitable clothing is something many can take for granted, however there are a lot of people out there who need our help. Support from organisations like Quickline is vital for charities such as ours and we appreciate their commitment to social responsibility and are always grateful for these partnerships.”

Earlier this year Quickline was awarded a £44.4 million Project Gigabit contract to provide around 32,1000 hard-to-reach premises in South Yorkshire with access to gigabit-capable broadband. Project Gigabit is a government-funded programme enabling communities that would otherwise miss out on access to fast, reliable gigabit-capable broadband.

This partnership with The Suit Works is part of an extensive social values programme the rural broadband provider has committed to as part of Project Gigabit.

Quickline is supporting a broad range of initiatives focused on regional regeneration by helping organisations and individuals return to work, while also equipping young and disadvantaged people with valuable skills to secure employment. These efforts aim to create thriving communities, reduce inequality and enhance the environment.