Lamidi Modinat, aged 32, who worked as a carer, was hit by a car on her way to work back in December last year, leaving her with severe brain damage. The incident took place on Clifton Land in Rotherham.

Lamidi moved to Sheffield with her husband, Ahmed Taiwo, who is studying for a master’s degree at Sheffield Hallam University and their two young children, aged six and two.

Ahmed Taiwo with his seriously injured wife, Lamidi Modinat

But, an online fundraising page set up to help the family said the “unfortunate incident” has “changed the lives” of the couple.

It adds: “Their dreams and aspirations have been shattered due to a life-altering accident that has left them in dire need of financial assistance.”

Michael Dim, colleague of Ahmed, started an online GoFundMe appeal on behalf of the family to help raise financial support.

He said: “It is heartbreaking to see their dreams fade away under the weight of financial distress.

“However, we have the power to make a difference in their lives. We can offer support, hope, and a chance for this family to rebuild their lives against all odds.

“Your generous donation can help ease the financial burden on this family and provide them with the resources they desperately need to navigate this challenging chapter of their lives.

“We can give them a chance to regain their independence and overcome the immense physical and emotional obstacles they face every day.

“Together, let us rally around this family and show them that they are not alone in their struggle. Your kindness and compassion can be the beacon of hope that illuminates their darkest days. Your act of kindness will not only provide them with immediate assistance but also restore their faith in humanity and give them the strength to carry on.”

He added: “They left their families and friends behind, sacrificing everything for the chance to fulfil their dreams.

“The couple had exhausted their savings on tuition fees, living expenses and are struggling to meet the exorbitant costs of daily living expenses.”