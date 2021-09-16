Supermarket chain urges Sheffield charities to apply for support scheme
Charities and organisations across Sheffield are being urged to apply for a supermarket support scheme that could see them receive a cash donation.
Jack’s Supermarket, on Kilner Way, Wadsley Bridge, is appealing for charities and organisations in Sheffield to be part of its Jack’s Supports scheme for the chance of receiving a cash donation.
The deadline for this round of applications is Sunday, October 17, so any charities that would like to be included in the next round of the scheme are urged to apply now.
Applications will be shortlisted to four entries, each of whom will receive a £250 cash donation and will also be included in an instore vote where shoppers select one charity to receive an extra £500.
Daniel Saragea, Store Manager at Jack’s Sheffield, said: “We launched Jack’s Supports to give something back to the local communities. There are so many wonderful charities and organisations in Sheffield that we would love to support, which is why we’re urging people to come forward and apply before the deadline to be in with a chance of receiving this cash donation. It’s really quick and easy to fill in!”
The Jack’s Supports scheme sees proceeds from the sale of carrier bags go to local causes chosen by local communities.
Jack’s Supports is being administered by Groundwork – a federation of charities mobilising practical community action on poverty and the environment across the UK to improve people’s quality of life.
Organisations can apply for cash donations by completing an application form at jackssupports.org.uk/